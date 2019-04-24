NFL Mock Draft 2019: 1st-Round Projections for Coveted Prospects' Landing Spots

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Hours separate the NFL from a league-altering 2019 NFL draft.

Even this close to commissioner Roger Goodell walking to the podium, most outside the league don't have any idea how the event will unfold.

And this starts right at the top with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 1 for a variety of reasons. Cardinals brass possibly hasn't come to a final decision yet because it is, after all, one that will steer the franchise's direction for perhaps the better part of a decade. As an aside, it doesn't hurt fan interest or ratings to keep the pick a mystery.

Below, let's take a final look at a mock based on team need and the current prospect stock market.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

13. Miami Dolphins: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

14. Atlanta Falcons: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

15. Washington Redskins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

16. Carolina Panthers: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

21. Seattle Seahawks: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

22. Baltimore Ravens: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, OL, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

32. New England Patriots: Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

Speculation has linked the Cardinals to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray despite the fact Josh Rosen arrived last year via the 10th overall pick.

The thing with the NFL is, it isn't that unbelievable to think a new head coach like Kliff Kingsbury would cast aside a top-10 pick for his own after just one year.

But it also isn't very realistic.

Arizona has to build a contender, not keep rolling the dice on the quarterback spot. Rosen didn't get a fair shake a year ago with a struggling roster and a mediocre coaching staff that let him down. And Kingsbury himself has said it best as the draft nears.

“Yeah, I think Josh has done everything humanly possible to show what type of quarterback he is, what type of competitor he is,” Kingsbury said, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I’ve said it all along, I couldn’t be more impressed with his approach. He’s a great player. I mean, he was a top-10 pick for a reason. You see it out there how cerebral he is, how quickly he’s picked up our system. I was really impressed with his execution [Tuesday].”

Murray is an attractive prospect, but the Cardinals may already have a decade-long passer on their hands with Rosen. And knowing the NFL draft process, the casual flirtation with Murray has been more of a smokescreen in an effort to lure a team into a costly trade up.

It all culminates in Ohio State's Nick Bosa being the pick. He's been the best prospect in the class for a long time and an injury last year hasn't changed the outlook. The 6'4", 266-pound prospect is a pro-ready talent who won't have a tough transition.

After quarterback, nothing is more important than generating pressure and Bosa will do it for years at a high level. The former Buckeyes star joining the fray helps better the chances Rosen succeeds and helps combat an NFC West with talented passers such as Russell Wilson.

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

The smokescreen game logic also applies to the New York Giants and their seemingly adamant stance on Eli Manning.

On paper, if the Giants convince everyone they are simply continuing to build around Manning, there won't be the threat of someone leapfrogging them in the order to steal someone such as Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins.

Because Haskins has always been the plan.

A note from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller says it all: "Multiple sources in other front offices have remarked that Haskins has 'always' been the guy for the Giants. Going back to my own reporting, the Giants have done more work on the Ohio State quarterback than any other team."

Few were going to believe the Giants want anything else, anyway. Manning is 38 years old. He's coming off a season in which he managed to throw for 4,299 yards but only had 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The front office traded away top target Odell Beckham Jr. and clearly want a run-based offense.

The long-term move is Haskins, the 50-touchdown passer from a season ago with a bit of a question mark around his stock because he only started one year. But another year of production like that would have made him a top overall pick, so the Giants get a prospect a year before that who can sit and learn behind Manning.

That won't stop fans for chanting for Haskins if things go bad with Manning. But unlike the Cardinals at No. 1, the Giants don't have another long-term fallback option.

15. Washington Redskins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

It seems unfathomable Murray could take a big fall on draft day given both his upside and the league's emphasis on the position.

But Murray isn't without his baggage. Other than the former MLB drama, the fact remains he's only 5'10" and 207 pounds. He has elite playmaking ability, hence the Heisman Trophy and NFL infatuation after only one year of production, but it is fair to wonder if his frame can hold up under constant pro hits.

Those are but a few of the reasons doubts continue to emerge about Murray as the top pick:

And if the Cardinals take a pass, Murray could end up in a bit of a free fall. Most teams in the top half of the draft brought on viable veteran starters, likely in preparation to invest in the defensive side of the ball given the nature of this class. Jacksonville has Nick Foles. Denver has Joe Flacco. Miami brought on Ryan Fitzpatrick.

But the Washington Redskins at No. 15 is where all speculation ends. Jay Gruden needs an actual starter in the quarterbacks room after Alex Smith's injury. Colt McCoy is still healing from his own season-ending injury. The front office brought over Case Keenum from Denver, but he stumbled badly after a one-hit wonder season, hence the availability via trade.

The Redskins are one of those franchises that won't blink at risking it all on a prospect like Murray. They need to generate some fan excitement and Gruden himself has a good resume when it comes to bringing along rookie passers, so giving Murray the right system to succeed won't be a concern.

If Murray falls, the floor for his fall is the 15th pick.