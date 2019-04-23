Sports Bettor James Holzhauer Becomes 2nd 'Jeopardy' Player to Win $1M

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Professional sports bettor James Holzhauer surpassed the career $1 million mark on Jeopardy! during Tuesday's episode, according to David Purdum of ESPN.com.

Holzhauer, 34, won $118,816 during his 14th straight victory, which gave him $1,061,554 total.

According to thejeopardyfan.com, Holzhauer has provided 497 correct responses in 515 tries for a 96.5 percent success rate. He's been particularly clutch on Daily Doubles, answering 32 of 35 correctly for $319,366.

He also holds the top seven one-day totals in the show's history and eight of the top 10. His $131,127 total in his 10th appearance stands No. 1.

Holzhauer has a long way to go before surpassing Ken Jennings' record of 74 straight victories, but it may not be long before he breaks his all-time regular-season money total.

Jennings took home $2,520,700 during his streak, but Purdum reported Holzhauer is on pace to break that mark in 33 games, or 19 more wins.

Brad Rutter is the all-time money leader with $4,688,435, including regular-season and tournament contests. Given Holzhauer's dominant play, that mark could be in peril as well.