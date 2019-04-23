Sports Bettor James Holzhauer Becomes 2nd 'Jeopardy' Player to Win $1M

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 24, 2019

CULVER CITY, CA - APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek rehearses his lines on the set of the 'Jeopardy!' Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Professional sports bettor James Holzhauer surpassed the career $1 million mark on Jeopardy! during Tuesday's episode, according to David Purdum of ESPN.com.

Holzhauer, 34, won $118,816 during his 14th straight victory, which gave him $1,061,554 total.

According to thejeopardyfan.com, Holzhauer has provided 497 correct responses in 515 tries for a 96.5 percent success rate. He's been particularly clutch on Daily Doubles, answering 32 of 35 correctly for $319,366.

He also holds the top seven one-day totals in the show's history and eight of the top 10. His $131,127 total in his 10th appearance stands No. 1.

Holzhauer has a long way to go before surpassing Ken Jennings' record of 74 straight victories, but it may not be long before he breaks his all-time regular-season money total.

Jennings took home $2,520,700 during his streak, but Purdum reported Holzhauer is on pace to break that mark in 33 games, or 19 more wins.

Brad Rutter is the all-time money leader with $4,688,435, including regular-season and tournament contests. Given Holzhauer's dominant play, that mark could be in peril as well.

