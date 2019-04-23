HOFer Dwight Stephenson & NFL Draftee Jawaan Taylor Break Down Footwork

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoApril 24, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

  3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

  8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

  10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

Right Arrow Icon

Hall of Famer Dwight Stephenson preaches nimble footwork when being effective at the line to draft prospect Jawaan Taylor.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Metcalf Is a 1st-Round Flop Waiting to Happen

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Metcalf Is a 1st-Round Flop Waiting to Happen

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    New Mock Draft Predictions

    😲 Surprising trades 🤚 Teams reaching for QBs 🔮 All of Mike Tanier’s wildest calls

    Featured logo
    Featured

    New Mock Draft Predictions

    😲 Surprising trades 🤚 Teams reaching for QBs 🔮 All of Mike Tanier’s wildest calls

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Trade for Every Rebuilding Team

    Featured logo
    Featured

    1 Trade for Every Rebuilding Team

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Scouts Split on Josh Jacobs 🤔

    No. 1-rated RB was a star at Bama. But lack of touches has some worried about his NFL future ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Scouts Split on Josh Jacobs 🤔

    No. 1-rated RB was a star at Bama. But lack of touches has some worried about his NFL future ➡️

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report