4-Star G Anthony Harris Commits to UNC Hours After 5-Star G Cole Anthony

Source: 247Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels are having a good day as two of the nation's top boys basketball prospects committed to play for Roy Williams within hours of each other.

Following 5-star guard Cole Anthony's announcement Tuesday morning on ESPN's Get Up, 4-star guard Anthony Harris tweeted out a video that spliced in footage of himself in North Carolina blue:

Harris is ranked No. 65 nationally by 247Sports out of Paul VI Catholic in Fairfax, Virginia.

This is a particularly good get for the Tar Heels, considering Harris was previously committed to Virginia Tech. He reopened his recruitment at the start of the month after head coach Buzz Williams left for Texas A&M.

