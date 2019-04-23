Almost 200 Fake Championship Team Rings Worth $11.7M Seized by US Customs

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials seized 177 counterfeit team rings in a March shipment from China to the United States, according to TMZ Sports.

The rings replicated the championship prizes for recent Super Bowl winners like the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles as well as World Series rings from the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees:

Officials believe the jewelry would have been sold for about $11.7 million if it wasn't taken off the market.

"This most recent interception of counterfeit sports rings demonstrates the ongoing vigilance and commitment to the mission by our CBP Officers and Import Specialists," officials said.

While these fakes were caught, it's a sign that everyone should be careful when purchasing high-priced memorabilia.