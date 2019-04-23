Frank Clark Reportedly Agrees to New Chiefs Contract After Trade from Seahawks

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed on a trade that will send defensive end Frank Clark to K.C. in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 second-rounder and a swap of 2019 third-rounders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Clark and the Chiefs have agreed to a five-year, $105.5 million deal, with $63.5 million in guaranteed money. That tops the five-year, $105 million extension two-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence received from the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month.

Kansas City had a pair of second-round picks next year after acquiring one from the San Francisco 49ers in the Dee Ford trade in March. Schefter noted the Chiefs will keep the better of the two selections, with the lower one going to the Seahawks.

News of the trade was particularly hard on Seattle defensive tackle Jarran Reed:

Rather than let Clark hit the open market, Seattle placed the franchise tag ($17.1 million) on him back in March. However, general manager John Schneider let it be known, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, that the team would listen to offers for the pass-rusher.

Rapoport reported Monday that "several teams" were interested in Clark, including the Chiefs, the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets.

Clark is coming off a season in which he recorded a career-high 13 sacks and 27 quarterback hits while forcing three fumbles. A second-round pick in 2015, he has piled up 35 sacks in four seasons, notching nine-plus in each of the last three seasons.

After finishing 31st in total defense a season ago, Kansas City has overhauled its defense. Gone are Ford, Eric Berry and Justin Houston. Meanwhile, the team has acquired safety Tyrann Mathieu, defensive end Alex Okafor, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and now Clark.

On the flip side, the Seahawks' pass rush will also have a new look in 2019:

Seattle was tied for 11th with 43 sacks last season, with Clark accounting for more than one-fourth of the total.