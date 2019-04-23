No. 1 PG Commit Cole Anthony Will Look to Bring HS Dominance to UNC

Cole Anthony is the nation's top-ranked combo guard, and he is headed to the University of North Carolina. The second-generation baller from Oak Hill Academy won Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year, among other honors.

Watch the video above for more about how Anthony looks to bring his high school dominance to Chapel Hill.

                   

