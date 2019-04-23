NFL Rumors: Joey Bosa's 5th-Year Contract Option Picked Up by Chargers

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers have picked up the fifth-year option on 2017 Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa's rookie contract, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

He is now under contract through the 2020 season.

The decision should come as no surprise as Bosa has proved himself to be one of the top pass-rushers in football when healthy.

The 2016 third overall pick has piled up 28.5 sacks through his first three seasons, reaching double digits in each of his first two seasons. He recorded a career-high 12.5 in 2017 to earn his only Pro Bowl nod.

Bosa is coming off a season that saw him notch 5.5 sacks despite playing in just seven games. A foot injury suffered in August 2018 sidelined him for the first 10 weeks of the season.

He also had one sack in two playoff games as the Chargers reached the divisional round.

It marked the second time in Bosa's brief career that he missed an extended period of time because of injury. He made just 12 appearances as a rookie in 2016 after suffering a hamstring injury following a contract holdout that lasted deep into August.

While Bosa is eligible for an extension this offseason, picking up the option gives Los Angeles another year of control. That said, waiting to try to get a long-term deal done could be costly if Bosa stays healthy in 2019.