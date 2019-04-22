Jaguars' Doug Marrone, Jalen Ramsey Share Laugh over Wrong Number Mix-Up

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

It's usually not a good sign if a player doesn't respond to his coach's messages, but it's hard to blame him when the texts go to the wrong number.

That's what happened over the past week with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and head coach Doug Marrone.

"I was concerned, obviously, because I was texting a number I thought was his and he wasn't getting back to me," Marrone explained Monday, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "I couldn't figure out what was going on, so we kind of had a little laugh about it. Now I have the right number. He's always had my number, so it's good."

The two eventually connected and had a "good conversation," as Marrone described.

Ramsey has seemingly caused problems by choosing to skip the team's voluntary workouts. Executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin appeared to especially have a problem with his absence.

"We're close to 100 percent attendance—and quite frankly, all of our players should be here," he said last week, per John Oehser of the team's official site.

Ramsey and his agent then responded by explaining that there are no mysteries why he isn't present:

Hopefully, the latest discussion with the head coach will solve any problems that have arisen over the past week.