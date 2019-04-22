Jaguars' Doug Marrone, Jalen Ramsey Share Laugh over Wrong Number Mix-Up

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone smiles during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. The Jaguars won the match 44-7. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Tim Ireland/Associated Press

It's usually not a good sign if a player doesn't respond to his coach's messages, but it's hard to blame him when the texts go to the wrong number.

That's what happened over the past week with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and head coach Doug Marrone.

"I was concerned, obviously, because I was texting a number I thought was his and he wasn't getting back to me," Marrone explained Monday, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "I couldn't figure out what was going on, so we kind of had a little laugh about it. Now I have the right number. He's always had my number, so it's good."

The two eventually connected and had a "good conversation," as Marrone described.

Ramsey has seemingly caused problems by choosing to skip the team's voluntary workouts. Executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin appeared to especially have a problem with his absence.

"We're close to 100 percent attendance—and quite frankly, all of our players should be here," he said last week, per John Oehser of the team's official site.

Ramsey and his agent then responded by explaining that there are no mysteries why he isn't present:

Hopefully, the latest discussion with the head coach will solve any problems that have arisen over the past week.

Related

    Marrone, Ramsey Finally Speak, Share 'Little Laugh'

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Marrone, Ramsey Finally Speak, Share 'Little Laugh'

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    B/R Mock Draft Challenge

    Mock the mock! See if you can beat @nfldraftscout by matching up the correct player with the correct pick number ✍

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R Mock Draft Challenge

    Mock the mock! See if you can beat @nfldraftscout by matching up the correct player with the correct pick number ✍

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs

    Ranking the Draft's Top Interior Offensive Linemen

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Ranking the Draft's Top Interior Offensive Linemen

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    🏈 NFL draft runs Thursday-Saturday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    🏈 NFL draft runs Thursday-Saturday

    Corey Knapp
    via Bleacher Report