B/R Expert Predictions for 2019 NFL Draft

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma (6 votes)

For weeks we've seemingly been on a collision course where Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are concerned. New Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been a fan of Murray's for years, having tried to recruit him while serving as Texas Tech's head coach.

Per ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss, former Texas Tech offensive analyst Marcus White pointed out just how many dominos had to fall for Kingsbury to get this second bite at the Murray apple:

"I don't want to use the term 'destined,' but it's almost in that respect. With the comments that Kliff made about if he had the No. 1 overall pick—'He's taking Kyler'—you couldn't even see this.

"The Cards had to come in last place, Kyler had to be the Heisman Trophy guy this year and Kliff had to get the job and now, all of a sudden, it's like, 'Holy crap, he eluded me in high school and now it's all on me right now. That was your decision and now this is my decision.'"

Some believe this foregone conclusion is anything but—B/R's Brad Gagnon slotted Ohio State edge-rusher Nick Bosa at No. 1 overall, and Pete Prisco of CBS Sports reported recently he's hearing the Cardinals will pass on Murray.

But the overwhelming majority of the writers here at Bleacher Report think the Josh Rosen era in the desert is over—and that Kingsbury will finally get the QB he's coveted for so long.

Others receiving votes: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State (1 vote)