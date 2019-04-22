IPL Results 2019: Run-Scorers, Points Table, Schedule After Monday Fixtures

IPL Results 2019: Run-Scorers, Points Table, Schedule After Monday FixturesApril 22, 2019
Delhi Capitals moved to the top of the 2019 IPL Standings on Monday after a six-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals:
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
📷 Rishabh Pant looking at where Delhi Capitals are headed - to the top of the #IPL2019 table! https://t.co/NTKHcddpzP #RRvDC https://t.co/cjSF4zRhes
Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 78 helped Delhi Capitals pick up their seventh win of the season despite Ajinkya Rahane hitting his second IPL century for Rajasthan Royals.
IPL 2019 Standings (Games Played, Points, Net Run Rate)
1. Delhi Capitals: 11, 14, +0.181
2. Chennai Super Kings: 10, 14, +0.087
3. Mumbai Indians: 10, 12, +0.357
4. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9, 10, +0.737
5. Kings XI Punjab: 10, 10, -0.044
6. Kolkata Knight Riders: 10, 8, -0.013
7. Rajasthan Royals: 10, 6, -0.470
8. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 10, 6, -0.836
Top Run-Scorers
1. David Warner (SRH): 517
2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH): 445
3. Chris Gayle (KXIP): 421
4. Shikhar Dhawan (DC): 401
5. KL Rahul (KXIP): 399
6. Andre Russell (KKR): 392
IPL Schedule
Tuesday, April 23: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
Wednesday, April 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kings XI Punjab
Thursday, April 25: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals
Friday, April 26: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians
Saturday, April 27: Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunday, April 28: Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunday, April 28: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians
Full schedule, results and standings are available from the official IPL website.
Monday Recap
Rajasthan Royals were sent in to bat by Delhi Capitals after losing the toss and managed 191 for the loss of just six wickets.
Ajinkya Rahane was the star man with an unbeaten 105:
IndianPremierLeague @IPL
Brilliant CENTURY for @ajinkyarahane88 👏👏 His 2nd in #VIVOIPL 💪💪 https://t.co/JvR3qZRBoS
Captain Steve Smith maintained his good form with a half-century and shared an important 130-run stand with Rahane.
However, it was another tough day for Ashton Turner, who picked up an unwanted record after departing for yet another duck:
Sampath Bandarupalli @SampathStats
Ashton Turner is now the first player in Twenty20 history to bag a duck in five consecutive innings. 0 (1) vs DC 0 (1) vs MI 0 (1) vs KXIP 0 (5) vs India 0 (1) vs Strikers #IPL2019 #RRvDC
Delhi Capitals sent in Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw to lead the chase and got off to a strong start. Dhawan hit his fourth half-century of the season on his way to 54 off 27 balls:
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Dhawan steps down to Shreyas Gopal but misses, stumped for 54 https://t.co/NTKHcddpzP #IPL2019 #RRvDC https://t.co/If4TQzrH1F
Shaw and Rishabh Pant then struck up a fine partnership to send Delhi on their way to victory.
Shreyas Gopal struck to remove Shaw for 42, leading Delhi Capitals needing 17 from two overs to win.
Pant was the man to deliver the win, ending on 78 off 36 balls to secure victory in their first meeting of the season with Rajasthan Royals and seal top spot in the table.
