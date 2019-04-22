NFL Rumors: Bills to Sign Ex-Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon to 2-Year Contract

April 22, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (24) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Gary McCullough/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with running back T.J. Yeldon on Monday, adding to their veteran-laden depth chart.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news.        

Yeldon, 25, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He rushed for 414 yards and a touchdown while having the best receiving year of his career in 2018, hauling in 55 passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns.

                                        

