NFL Rumors: Bills to Sign Ex-Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon to 2-Year Contract

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with running back T.J. Yeldon on Monday, adding to their veteran-laden depth chart.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news.

Yeldon, 25, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He rushed for 414 yards and a touchdown while having the best receiving year of his career in 2018, hauling in 55 passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.