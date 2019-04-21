NBA L2M Report: Nets' Jarrett Allen Was Fouled in Final Minute by Tobias Harris

Elsa/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers escaped Game 4 against the Brooklyn Nets with a 112-108 win, but they might have been fortunate to get away with a key non-call late, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com.

According to the league's Last Two Minute Report for Saturday's game, Tobias Harris should have been called for a foul on Jarrett Allen in the final seconds before Allen turned the ball over. Brooklyn was down two at the time, but the turnover effectively sealed the win for the 76ers.

Ben Simmons ended up with the steal after a trap on Allen, and Harris made two free throws to go up four points with just 4.8 seconds remaining.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson clearly saw a problem with the play at the time.

"So the big point of emphasis this year was the wrapping, wrapping the player when he rolls to the rim," the coach said after the game. "Judge for yourself if you watch the clip, but there was a clear wrap by Tobias Harris on the roll."

Allen was attempting to get free on a pick-and-roll and might have had an open shot at the rim if Harris never made contact with him.

This play came at the end of a back-and-forth battle that featured seven lead changes in the final three minutes. There were three lead changes in the last minute alone.

Unfortunately, the Nets lost their opportunity to potentially tie the game when Harris got away with a foul.

The league's report also noted that Brooklyn guard Spencer Dinwiddie should have been called for a carry with 1:45 left, although the possession ended with a missed layup.