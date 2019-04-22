NFL Mock Draft 2019: 1st-Round Projections and Receiving Prospects on the Rise

The NFL Draft buzz has mostly centered around quarterbacks and pass-rushers this year, but there are still some quality options available for teams that need help in their receiving corps.

While this year's receiving class certainly will not be confused with the class of 2014 — which saw five receivers drafted in the first round, including three in the top 12 — there is some talent worth taking in the mid to late first round.

Plenty of teams could use the help, too. The Buffalo Bills, Washington Redskins, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals have all shown interest or have been linked to potential receivers in this year's draft.

2019 NFL Mock Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT

3. Detroit Lions (mock trade with New York Jets): Nick Bosa, DE

4. Oakland Raiders: Josh Allen, DE/OLB

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB

6. New York Giants: Rashan Gary, DE

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT

8. New York Jets (mock trade with Lions): Ed Oliver, DT

9. Washington Redskins (mock trade with Buffalo Bills): Dwayne Haskins, QB

10. Denver Broncos: T.J. Hockenson, TE

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Bush, LB

12. Green Bay Packers: Jonah Williams, OL

13. Miami Dolphins: Drew Lock, QB

14. Atlanta Falcons: Montez Sweat, DE

15. Buffalo Bills (mock trade with Redskins): Brian Burns, DE

16. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, DE

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Daniel Jones, QB

18. Minnesota Vikings: Andre Dillard, OL

19. Tennessee Titans: Marquise Brown, WR

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB

21. Kansas City Chiefs (mock trade with Seattle Seahawks): Christian Wilkins, DT

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR

23. Houston Texans: Cody Ford, OL

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Noah Fant, TE

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jeffrey Simmons, DT

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Johnathan Abram, S

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dalton Risner, OL

29. Seattle Seahawks (mock trade with Chiefs): N'Keal Harry, WR

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Byron Murphy, CB

31. Los Angeles Rams: Garrett Bradbury, C

32: New England Patriots: Irv Smith, TE

Rising Wide Receivers

18. Marquise Brown, Titans

While D.K. Metcalf has garnered most of the attention at receiver, Marquise Brown is steadily gaining more steam with some beginning to believe he could be the first wide receiver off the board.

The 5’9” Brown, cousin of Raiders Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown, may be undersized, but he is the ideal slot receiver and can give Marcus Mariota a deep threat that he has lacked. He has even drawn comparisons to DeSean Jackson from former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network:

Brown, who also goes by the nickname 'Hollywood', put up numbers in college despite being undersized, recording at least 1,000 receiving yards the last two years at Oklahoma, including 75 catches and 10 touchdowns in 2018. Of course, he also had Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield as his quarterbacks, which does not hurt.

He did miss the NFL Scouting Combine due to a Lisfranc injury of his foot, which could give teams like the Titans pause, but he is expected to be at full health by training camp.

22. DK Metcalf, Ravens

Metcalf is arguably the top receiver in this class but he does come with some question marks surrounding his durability.

While his combine performance wowed scouts and analysts, particularly his 4.33 40-yard dash, he played in just seven games at Ole Miss last year due to a season-ending neck surgery.

While Metcalf could certainly be taken in the top half of the draft, his durability concerns could cause his stock to drop, which would be good news for the Ravens with the 22nd pick in the draft. Metcalf would address one of Baltimore's biggest needs if he were to fall into their lap in the late first round.

The Ravens, who relied heavily on the ground game in 2018, currently have Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead as their pass-catching options but Metcalf would immediately bolster that group, giving quarterback Lamar Jackson a 6'3" 230-pound threat with game-changing speed.

General manager Eric DeCosta certainly has not been shy about how he feels about Metcalf, comparing the wide receiver to Hall of Famer Terrell Owens when asked if Metcalf reminded him of anyone.

"Maybe Terrell Owens running with the football after the catch," he said.



29. N'Keal Harry, Seahawks

In this scenario, we have the Seahawks trading down with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Seahawks have established a precedent for trading in the draft under general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll and have just four picks in this draft, giving them more incentive to do so.

With Russell Wilson officially signed on for the next four years, the Seahawks will likely turn to bolster the offensive around him and surround him with weapons, making N'Keal Harry the ideal pick.

Top receiver Doug Baldwin has undergone three surgeries since the end of the season, most recently a sports hernia surgery, making his future with the Seahawks a bit cloudy.

Seattle brought in Harry for an official pre-draft visit and could pair him opposite with Tyler Lockett to give Wilson a formidable receiving duo.

The Arizona Cardinals, who have the first pick of the second round, also have their eye on Harry, bringing hi in for a visit. He could be an ideal up-and-coming receiver for either Josh Rosen or Kyler Murray and someone Larry Fitzgerald can pass the torch to when he finally retires.