2019 NFL Draft: Reviewing Every Team's Biggest Need

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2019 NFL draft kicks off Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee, after a long offseason that had teams scrambling to fill needs via trades and free agency. The following three days will change the landscape of the league as teams acquire franchise-changing talent.

The draft's unpredictability is exhilarating. Analysts, experts and fans alike have spent months digging deep into prospects, gathering information and projecting how it will play out. But it's impossible to predict what each team will do.

We can, however, review every team's top need. We'll consider last year's on-field performances, offseason moves and current roster to determine the biggest draft need. Not every top need will require a first-round pick, but this will help give direction for what early strategies could be.