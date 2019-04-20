Watch Gavin DeGraw Slip on Ice After Singing Anthem Before Predators vs. Stars

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Gavin DeGraw suffered quite the unfortunate mishap when he was given the honor of singing the national anthem before the Game 5 showdown between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

The "I Don't Want to Be" singer earned strong reviews for his rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner":

Unfortunately for the 42-year-old DeGraw, he got a little careless afterward...and wound up face-planting:

It was that sort of day for Nashville as well.

The Predators moved within one game of elimination as the Stars grabbed a 3-2 series with a 5-3 victory.