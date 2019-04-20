Jean Segura Placed on 10-Day IL by Phillies Because of Hamstring Injury

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Saturday shortstop Jean Segura has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a left hamstring strain.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday as Segura last appeared in a game Tuesday against the New York Mets.

Scott Kingery had been filling in at shortstop, but he will also go on the IL with his own hamstring strain.

Segura is in his first season with the Phillies and was off to a strong start before the injury, hitting .328 in 16 games. He also had five doubles and a home run in his limited action.

This comes after the 29-year-old earned his second career All-Star selection in 2018, totaling 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases to go with his .304 batting average.

His hamstring injury slowed down his year, although the team didn't believe it would be necessary to go on the IL, per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer. This prediction turned out to be incorrect, as the shortstop will now miss at least another week of action.

While Segura has mostly been able to avoid major injuries in his career, he has missed at least 15 games in every year except one. It seems this will be another example of the minor issues holding him back.

Meanwhile, the Phillies will be extremely thin at shortstop with both Segura and Kingery unavailable. Phil Gosselin is the only other player to line up at shortstop for the team this season.