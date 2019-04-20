RBC Heritage 2019: Dustin Johnson Takes Lead over Shane Lowry in Round 3

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson took over the lead at the 2019 RBC Heritage after Shane Lowry was on top of the leaderboard in each of the first two rounds.

Johnson shot a 68 in Round 3 on Saturday to get him to 10 strokes under par for the tournament. Lowry had built a three-stroke lead during the round, but he struggled down the stretch, and the American took advantage to get on top with one round remaining at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Lowry, Ian Poulter and Rory Sabbatini all sit one stroke back at nine shots under par.

Leaderboard After Round 3

1. Dustin Johnson (-10)

T2. Shane Lowry (-9)

T2. Ian Poulter (-9)

T2. Rory Sabbatini (-9)

T5. Patrick Cantlay (-8)

T5. Scott Piercy (-8)

T5. C.T. Pan (-8)

T5. K.J. Choi (-8)

T5. Trey Mullinax (-8)

T5. Emiliano Grillo (-8)

Full leaderboard available at PGATour.com.

After rain led to an early end to Friday's action, several players were forced to finish their second round early Saturday morning. Lowry was among those who needed extra work, getting pars on his final two holes to come away as the 36-hole leader.

He held and then extended his lead to as many as three strokes over the course of the front nine by playing mistake-free golf.

However, the round changed when Johnson put on pressure with a string of birdies. He carded three in a row, including this long putt from 47 feet away on No. 14:

This run came immediately after saving a difficult par on No. 12:

Conversely, Lowry seemingly fell apart after looking nearly flawless for much of this tournament. The Irish golfer had just one bogey in his first 48 holes and then back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14.

He found water on the 14th hole immediately after losing his solo lead. Another bogey two holes later pushed him further down the leaderboard.

Johnson could have pulled away, but a pair of his own bogeys brought him back to the field to hold only a one-stroke lead after the round. There are nine players currently within two strokes of the leader entering Round 4, with many of them capable of going on a run.

C.T. Pan had one of the more interesting rounds of the day, starting with a birdie and an eagle to earn a share of the lead at nine under:

However, he followed it up with a bogey and double bogey during a wild day that featured only six pars, five holes over par and seven holes under par.

Jordan Spieth began the day in contention and got to under-six with an impressive birdie on No. 4:

He unfortunately couldn't find too many more openings on his way to a 74, while two double bogeys helped drop him from a tie for 10th into just a tie for 42nd place.

Although Spieth is likely out of the running, there are a lot of big names still within striking distance as the RBC Heritage concludes Sunday.