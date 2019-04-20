Colts Owner Jim Irsay Buys John Lennon's 'Sgt. Peppers' Piano for $718,750

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay added one of the most iconic pieces of music memorabilia to his collection.

Per TMZ Sports, Irsay spent $718,750 at an auction for the piano John Lennon used when the Beatles recorded their legendary Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album.

Irsay tweeted about his purchase:

TMZ noted the piano itself dates back to 1872 and was among several Lennon stored at his house in Weybridge, England.

Irsay is a well-known collector of music memorabilia. He previously purchased a drum set used by Ringo Starr for $2.2 million and Les Paul's famous Black Beauty guitar for $343,750.