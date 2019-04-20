Colts Owner Jim Irsay Buys John Lennon's 'Sgt. Peppers' Piano for $718,750

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Buys John Lennon's 'Sgt. Peppers' Piano for $718,750April 20, 2019
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay added one of the most iconic pieces of music memorabilia to his collection.
Per TMZ Sports, Irsay spent $718,750 at an auction for the piano John Lennon used when the Beatles recorded their legendary Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album.
Irsay tweeted about his purchase:
Jim Irsay @JimIrsay
I’m elated to now be the steward of John’s “Sgt. Pepper” upright piano. It’s a responsibility I take seriously, with future generations in mind. #GettingThemBackTogether #Beatles
TMZ noted the piano itself dates back to 1872 and was among several Lennon stored at his house in Weybridge, England.
Irsay is a well-known collector of music memorabilia. He previously purchased a drum set used by Ringo Starr for $2.2 million and Les Paul's famous Black Beauty guitar for $343,750.
