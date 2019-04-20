Colts Owner Jim Irsay Buys John Lennon's 'Sgt. Peppers' Piano for $718,750

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 18: Jim Irsay the owner of the Indaianpolis Colts speaks to the fans at Reggie Wayne's induction to the Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay added one of the most iconic pieces of music memorabilia to his collection. 

Per TMZ Sports, Irsay spent $718,750 at an auction for the piano John Lennon used when the Beatles recorded their legendary Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album. 

TMZ noted the piano itself dates back to 1872 and was among several Lennon stored at his house in Weybridge, England. 

Irsay is a well-known collector of music memorabilia. He previously purchased a drum set used by Ringo Starr for $2.2 million and Les Paul's famous Black Beauty guitar for $343,750. 

