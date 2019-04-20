Andrei Svechnikov: Alex Ovechkin 'Asked' for Fight in Capitals vs. Hurricanes G3

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The fight between Alex Ovechkin and Andrei Svechnikov in Game 3 of the playoff series between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes was apparently instigated by the three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner, according to Svechnikov.

Svechnikov told reporters Saturday that Ovechkin "asked" for the fight that led to the Hurricanes rookie leaving the game with a concussion.

"I said yes," Svechnikov said. "I just want to stand up for myself."

There seems to be a disconnect between the players as to how the fight began.

Ovechkin told reporters after the game on April 15 that it was Svechnikov who asked for the brawl.

"First of all I hope he's OK," Ovechkin said. "You're right: I'm not a big fighter … He asked me to fight, I said, 'Let's go, yeah.' So, I hope he's OK. You don't want to see a guy get hurt or something."

Svechnikov said Saturday that Ovechkin did call to make sure he was OK.

"I said sometimes it happen," the 19-year-old added. "You never know."

Since it seems the air has been cleared between Ovechkin and Svechnikov, the focus will turn to Saturday's crucial Game 5 between the Capitals and Hurricanes. The two teams have split the first four meetings with the home team winning each game.

The Capitals will host Game 5 on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.