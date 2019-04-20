Montez Sweat Announces He Won't Attend 2019 NFL Draft; Will Watch with Family

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 20, 2019

FILE - In this March 3, 2019, file photo, Mississippi State defensive lineman Montez Sweat runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, in Indianapolis. Sweat is a possible pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Defensive end Montez Sweat has decided that he will no longer attend the 2019 NFL draft and will instead be watching on television with his family. 

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, Sweat announced he will watch Thursday's event at his grandparents' house.

"My devoted grandparents and a host of other family members helped me to get to this point in my life and I wanted to celebrate this special day with my family so we all chose to do so where it all started for me, Stone Mountain, Georgia," he said. 

      

