Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus Clinch 2019 Serie A Title Via Fiorentina Own Goal

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus secure an eighth Serie A title in a row after his cross was turned into his own goal by Fiorentina centre-back German Pezzella in a 2-1 Bianconeri win at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors went in front after just six minutes thanks to Nikola Milenkovic, but Alex Sandro headed in an equaliser eight minutes before the break. In the 53rd minute, Ronaldo forced Pezzella's decisive mistake to become the first player to win the top-division titles in England, Spain and Italy.

Juve's victory gave them an unassailable 20-point lead over nearest rivals Napoli to prompt another round of title celebrations in Turin.

Miralem Pjanic Crucial to Cristiano Ronaldo's Form Next Season

Ronaldo reportedly wants investment after Juve's UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax. Yet bringing new players won't make the prolific No. 7 as happy as Juve keeping Miralem Pjanic out of the grasp of Real Madrid:

Pjanic is the only creative player in Juve's otherwise workmanlike midfield and is essential for creating the kind of chances Ronaldo needs more of next season.

Juve's central playmaker proved his worth again when he sent a corner onto the head of Sandro for a first-half equaliser. The latest assist only added to an already impressive collection of numbers:

Pjanic wasn't done manufacturing chances, teeing up Juan Cuadrado soon after the goal. The winger blazed over, but Pjanic continued in the same vein in the second half, giving Emre Can a headed opportunity and releasing Federico Bernardeschi with a through pass.

It was no coincidence Juve lacked tempo and imagination going forward once Pjanic made way for the more defensive-minded Rodrigo Bentancur on 65 minutes.

Ronaldo knows the value of Pjanic, having benefited from his assist to score in the 2-1 defeat to Ajax on Tuesday. It may have been a losing effort, but Pjanic proved his worth:

Whether he starts or takes on a cameo role, the way he did during a win over AC Milan on April 6, Pjanic is the player who regularly makes the Bianconeri tick in the final third:

Ronaldo needs a player who can create chances at this rate. While his first season in Turin has yielded 25 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, Ronaldo will be even more effective with better supply.

As his pace continues to deteriorate, the 34-year-old is going to become increasingly reliant on his instincts in the box. Those instincts need to be coaxed by a midfielder with an eye for a pass as keen as Pjanic's.

What's Next?

Juve are away to Inter Milan next Saturday. Fiorentina travel to Atalanta for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Thursday, with the aggregate score even at 3-3 but La Viola trailing on away goals.