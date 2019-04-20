IPL Results 2019: Latest Run-Scorers, Points Table, and T20 Cricket Fixtures

IPL Results 2019: Latest Run-Scorers, Points Table, and T20 Cricket FixturesApril 20, 2019
Mumbai Indians missed the chance to go level on points with Chennai Super Kings at the top of the 2019 Indian Premier League after losing to Rajasthan Royals by five wickets on Saturday.
Steven Smith's unbeaten 59 proved decisive for the Royals and justified the decision to have Smith replace Ajinkya Rahane as captain, which was announced earlier in the day.
Mumbai's Quinton de Kock made 65 to move into the league's top run-scorers despite being on the losing end.
It was a similar story for Chris Gayle, who put up 69 in Kings XI Punjab's five-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals, who responded well after being set a total of 163 to chase.
Skipper Shreyas Iyer was the hero with the bat after an unbeaten 58.
Saturday Scores
- Rajasthan Royals (162-5) bt. Mumbai Indians (161-5)
- Delhi Capitals (166-5) bt. Kings XI Punjab (163-7)
IndianPremierLeague @IPL
Sweet victory for the @DelhiCapitals who are at the No.3 rank on the #VIVOIPL points table. https://t.co/zja6gJx7PU
Top Run-Scorers
1. David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 450
2. Chris Gayle, Kings XI Punjab: 421
3. KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab: 399
4. Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore: 378
5. Quinton de Kock, Mumbai Indians: 378
Upcoming Fixtures
Sunday, 21 April
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders: 4 p.m. IST/11:30 a.m. BST
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings: 8 p.m. IST/3:30 p.m. BST
Monday, 22 April
- Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals: 8 p.m. IST/3:30 p.m. BST
Tuesday, 23 April
- Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 8 p.m. IST/3:30 p.m. BST
Wednesday, 24 April
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kings XI Punjab: 8 p.m. IST/3:30 p.m. BST
The decision to make Smith captain paid off handsomely for the Royals, as the 29-year-old added to his already impressive list of half-century outings:
IndianPremierLeague @IPL
FIFTY! Steve Smith brings up his 7th #VIVOIPL half-century 🙌🙌 #RR 145/3 after 17 overs. https://t.co/Suslc9gq9n
Smith was also aided by a useful outing from 17-year-old Riyan Parag, who hit 43:
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
17-year-old Riyan Parag impressed with 43, but is needlessly run out with 15 to get #RRvMI #IPL2019 https://t.co/EpEtJJm7XJ https://t.co/aoLiUqkzHF
Smith and Parag combined to make the efforts of De Kock irrelevant.
Skipper Rohit Sharma was a notable wicket, departing with just five runs on the board after he was out caught and bowled by Shreyas Gopal. The 25-year-old also helped see off De Kock, with Ben Stokes taking the catch.
Later, Gayle got Kings XI rolling with six fours and five sixes on his way to 69 runs off 37 balls.
They also helped Gayle put the pressure on Sunrisers Hyderabad star David Warner in the race for the Orange Cap.
IndianPremierLeague @IPL
Chris Gayle is our key performer for the @lionsdenkxip innings for his knock of 69 off 37 deliveries. #DCvKXIP https://t.co/WzzmIJNH7f
To their credit, the Royals quickly set about the chase. They were helped by a useful second-wicket combination between Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan worth 92 runs:
IndianPremierLeague @IPL
That's a 50-run partnership between @SDhawan25 & Shreyas Iyer. #DC 78/1 after 8.3 overs https://t.co/ErgQT8kNDg
It wasn't long before Dhawan had brought up a steady half-century, eventually departing with 56 off 41 balls:
Cricbuzz @cricbuzz
SHIKHAR DHAWAN -- 35th IPL FIFTY 6 fours | 1 six #IPL2019 #DCvKXIP https://t.co/5Hz49mQGGd
Ravichandran Ashwin's fine catch dispatched Dhawan off the bowling of Hardus Viljoen, but Iyer soon completed his own 50. He stayed at the wicket to see out a win that keeps the Capitals third but increases the pressure on Mumbai and the Super Kings at the top of the table.
Nathan Sowter's six-for ensures Varun Chopra ton goes in vain