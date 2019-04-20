IPL Results 2019: Latest Run-Scorers, Points Table, and T20 Cricket Fixtures

Altaf Qadri/Associated Press

Mumbai Indians missed the chance to go level on points with Chennai Super Kings at the top of the 2019 Indian Premier League after losing to Rajasthan Royals by five wickets on Saturday.

Steven Smith's unbeaten 59 proved decisive for the Royals and justified the decision to have Smith replace Ajinkya Rahane as captain, which was announced earlier in the day.

Mumbai's Quinton de Kock made 65 to move into the league's top run-scorers despite being on the losing end.

It was a similar story for Chris Gayle, who put up 69 in Kings XI Punjab's five-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals, who responded well after being set a total of 163 to chase.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer was the hero with the bat after an unbeaten 58.

Saturday Scores

Rajasthan Royals (162-5) bt. Mumbai Indians (161-5)

Delhi Capitals (166-5) bt. Kings XI Punjab (163-7)

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 450

2. Chris Gayle, Kings XI Punjab: 421

3. KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab: 399

4. Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore: 378

5. Quinton de Kock, Mumbai Indians: 378

Upcoming Fixtures

Sunday, 21 April

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders: 4 p.m. IST/11:30 a.m. BST

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings: 8 p.m. IST/3:30 p.m. BST

Monday, 22 April

Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals: 8 p.m. IST/3:30 p.m. BST

Tuesday, 23 April

Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 8 p.m. IST/3:30 p.m. BST

Wednesday, 24 April

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kings XI Punjab: 8 p.m. IST/3:30 p.m. BST

The decision to make Smith captain paid off handsomely for the Royals, as the 29-year-old added to his already impressive list of half-century outings:

Smith was also aided by a useful outing from 17-year-old Riyan Parag, who hit 43:

Smith and Parag combined to make the efforts of De Kock irrelevant.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was a notable wicket, departing with just five runs on the board after he was out caught and bowled by Shreyas Gopal. The 25-year-old also helped see off De Kock, with Ben Stokes taking the catch.

Later, Gayle got Kings XI rolling with six fours and five sixes on his way to 69 runs off 37 balls.

They also helped Gayle put the pressure on Sunrisers Hyderabad star David Warner in the race for the Orange Cap.

To their credit, the Royals quickly set about the chase. They were helped by a useful second-wicket combination between Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan worth 92 runs:

It wasn't long before Dhawan had brought up a steady half-century, eventually departing with 56 off 41 balls:

Ravichandran Ashwin's fine catch dispatched Dhawan off the bowling of Hardus Viljoen, but Iyer soon completed his own 50. He stayed at the wicket to see out a win that keeps the Capitals third but increases the pressure on Mumbai and the Super Kings at the top of the table.