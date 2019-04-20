NFL Draft 2019: Latest Mock Draft and Shifts on Stock Market as Event Nears

Associated Press

The prospect stock market ahead of the 2019 NFL draft continues to shift, even this late in the process.

Most NFL teams have likely cemented boards even if the work continues, and some of the stock shifts fans hear about now are simply the media catching up to how the league feels about the class.

A shift is a shift, though, and several big-name prospects continue to head in interesting directions. Health revelations and other factors keep reshaping how onlookers view the upcoming event.

Before it arrives, let's look at an updated mock draft and identify some of the biggest movers late in the process.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

13. Miami Dolphins: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

14. Atlanta Falcons: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

15. Washington Redskins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

16. Carolina Panthers: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

21. Seattle Seahawks: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

22. Baltimore Ravens: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, OL, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

32. New England Patriots: Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Stock: Down

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

Believe it or not, eighth overall is a stock dip for Mississippi State edge defender Montez Sweat.

And it could be just the beginning.

At face value, Sweat is a rare prospect. He showed up at the combine at 6'6" and 260 pounds, ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and posted a 36-inch vertical jump, along with other impressive numbers.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller sang his praises as a top-15 prospect in his NFL Draft 400 rankings: "Montez Sweat has rare traits and potential, but unlike most developmental players, he has production to warrant a top-10 selection in the 2019 draft. Teams that run either a 4-3 or 3-4 defense will see value in Sweat's game since he can play standing up at outside linebacker or drop and put his hand in the dirt."

But a late problem has emerged:

It only takes one team to be fine taking a risk on a rare talent, though.

In the mock above, that team is the Detroit Lions, who are coming off a season in which they only tallied 43 sacks and lost Ezekiel Ansah to free agency. The front office paid up for Trey Flowers, but adding another rare player with a solid all-around game can solve their problems on defense.

With Sweat, the risk that has seen him slip down the board comes with a big potential reward.

16. Carolina Panthers: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Stock: Up

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

The wideout stock market has quietly been one of the more interesting things to watch with this draft class.

Good luck figuring out which wideout comes off the board first. It seemed like a toss-up for a while, then D.K. Metcalf posted some great numbers (and not-so-great numbers) at the combine.

Now the focus has seemed to shift to Oklahoma's Marquise Brown, with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah hinting he could be the only wideout to come off the board in the first round:

It isn't too hard to see why Brown might at least be the first wideout selected. He's a 5'9", 166-pound big-play threat who caught 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Over his two years with the Sooners, he averaged 18.3 yards per catch.

The athleticism-production marriage with Brown is too hard to pass up, especially in a class thin on offensive talent. The Carolina Panthers, for example, would love to keep surrounding Cam Newton with more weapons capable of making his life easier.

The Panthers added D.J. Moore last offseason, but another talented wideout who can stretch defenses and keep them accountable means an easier time for Newton, who has lacked talent around him for years.

32. New England Patriots: Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

Stock: Up

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Jace Sternberger could end up being a surprising late riser.

The Texas A&M product is an intriguing weapon NFL teams would love to deploy in almost any offense. He's a 6'4", 251-pound, speedy threat who turned 48 catches into 832 yards and 10 scores last season.

Now add in the fact that Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the following: "Half the league is legitimately doing serious work on tight ends in this draft, either as projected starters or No. 2 types. I could see seven of them going in the first two rounds. Some teams believe Jace Sternberger (Texas A&M) is more of a developmental guy, but others are high enough on him that it wouldn't shock me if he is the third or fourth tight end taken."

In a weak offensive class, Sternberger's talents could push him to the first round, where a team like the New England Patriots awaits. The connection is there:

It is rather easy to lose sight of Sternberger in this class, thanks to the defenders and other tight ends, headlined by the Iowa duo of Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson.

But the Patriots love quick, big prospects who can work themselves open and reliably move the chains. With Rob Gronkowski gone, Sternberger seems like an obvious target near the end of the round if the Patriots don't want to risk him coming off the board early in the second before they can grab him.