Josh Jacobs Lost Game of H-O-R-S-E to Frank Reich on Pre-Draft Visit with Colts

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts will decide whether to draft former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs based on his football skills, but they were able to get a glimpse of his basketball skill during the pre-draft process as well.

And the prospect seemed to enjoy the unique experience.

Jacobs went on the RapSheet + Friends podcast recently and revealed he shot some hoops with Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni:

"The Colts’ [visit] was definitely fun because I played basketball with the head coach and the offensive coordinator. It was definitely fun," Jacobs said at the 46:55 mark. "The crazy thing: Both of them beat me in a game of H-O-R-S-E, but I beat both of them in a three-point contest. ... I was missing all the simple buckets that they were making, they were playing old-man basketball."

When NFL Network's Ian Rapoport pointed out Reich could potentially use the H-O-R-S-E showdown as the source of trash-talking should the Colts draft the running back, Jacobs was quick to point out the coach wouldn't be able to talk too much considering he lost the three-point contest.

Reich may never get the chance to do any trash-talking, though. Indianapolis is currently not scheduled to go on the clock until the 26th overall pick, and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has Jacobs as the ninth overall prospect on his latest big board.