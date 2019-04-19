RBC Heritage 2019: Shane Lowry Leads by 1 Stroke as Darkness Shortens Round 2

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Shane Lowry holds a one-shot lead in the 2019 RBC Heritage tournament after second-round play was suspended due to darkness on Friday night at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Lowry, who stands at nine-under through 16 holes, was three under on his Round 2 scorecard before conditions were deemed unplayable. A rain delay that halted the action for nearly four hours forced the second round to stretch into Saturday.

Trey Mullinax owns second place at eight-under, while Dustin Johnson and Emiliano Grillo share third place at seven-under. All three finished their second round, but other players have as many as nine holes to complete on Saturday morning.

