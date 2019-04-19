RBC Heritage 2019: Shane Lowry Leads by 1 Stroke as Darkness Shortens Round 2

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2019

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 19: Shane Lowry of Ireland looks on from the second tee during the second round of the 2019 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2019 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Shane Lowry holds a one-shot lead in the 2019 RBC Heritage tournament after second-round play was suspended due to darkness on Friday night at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Lowry, who stands at nine-under through 16 holes, was three under on his Round 2 scorecard before conditions were deemed unplayable. A rain delay that halted the action for nearly four hours forced the second round to stretch into Saturday.

Trey Mullinax owns second place at eight-under, while Dustin Johnson and Emiliano Grillo share third place at seven-under. All three finished their second round, but other players have as many as nine holes to complete on Saturday morning.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

