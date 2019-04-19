Jontay Porter Declares for 2019 NBA Draft Despite Suffering 2nd Torn ACL Injury

Missouri player Jontay Porter speaks during the SEC men's NCAA college basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Jontay Porter is going to test himself by putting his name in the 2019 NBA draft pool despite tearing his ACL for a second time last month.  

The Missouri Tigers sophomore announced his decision to turn pro on Twitter:

Porter re-tore his right ACL as he was rehabbing from the same injury he originally suffered in October 2018 during a scrimmage. 

The original injury caused Porter to miss the entire 2018-19 season. The 19-year-old played alongside his brother, Michael Porter Jr., in 2017-18. 

Both Porter siblings entered last year's NBA draft, but Jontay opted to return to school. Michael wound up being the No. 14 overall pick to the Denver Nuggets, though he didn't play as a rookie due to ongoing back problems from a microdiscectomy he had in November 2017. 

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has Jontay ranked as the No. 38 overall prospect in this year's class, citing his "skill level, obvious feel and fit in today's NBA."

Porter had a solid freshman campaign with the Tigers, averaging 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds in 33 games. 

