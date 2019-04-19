La Liga Table 2019 Week 33: Updated Standings Following Friday's Result

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Valladolid climbed out of the relegation zone by coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 away to Alaves in La Liga on Friday night.

John Guidetti and Jony put the hosts into a commanding lead before Joaquin Fernandez Moreno and Enes Unal hit back for Valladolid. The point means Celta Vigo fall into the drop zone, while Alaves remain eighth and three points adrift of the top six.

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Barcelona: 32, 22, +50, 74

2. Atletico Madrid: 32, 19, +26, 65

3. Real Madrid: 32, 19, +18, 61

4. Sevilla: 32, 15, +15, 52

5. Getafe: 32, 13, +11, 51

6. Valencia: 32, 11, +9, 49

7. Athletic Bilbao: 32, 11, -1, 46

8. Alaves: 33, 12, -7, 46

9. Real Betis: 32, 12, -5, 43

10. Real Sociedad: 32, 10, -1, 41

11. Leganes: 32, 10, -4, 41

12. Espanyol: 32, 11, -9, 41

13. Eibar: 32, 9, -2, 40

14. Girona: 32, 8, -11, 34

15. Villarreal 32, 7, -5, 33

16. Levante: 32, 8, -14, 33

17. Real Valladolid: 33, 7, -19, 32

18. Celta Vigo: 32, 8, -10, 32

19. Rayo Vallecano: 32, 7, -21, 27

20. Huesca: 32, 5, -20, 25

Alaves asserted themselves during the opening exchanges, producing some free-flowing football. An expansive game proved just the ticket for manager Abelardo's team, as Guidetti slotted in after just four minutes.

The former Celta striker earned his reward after closing down Yoel and blocking the goalkeeper's attempted clearance, with the deflection nestling in the back of the net.

Twenty minutes later, Alaves appeared out of sight. The hosts had doubled their lead when Jony curled in a terrific free-kick:

It should have been enough for a capable side to see out an important win. However, Valladolid weren't in the mood to buckle.

The visitors crucially got one back seven minutes before the break when Moreno got his head to a fine cross from Oscar Plano. It was Plano who was pulling the creative strings from the tip of midfield to inspire Valladolid's fightback.

A memorable comeback was completed 14 minutes from time when Unal made no mistake from the penalty spot. Rodrigo Ely was the guilty man for Alaves after he brought down Sergi Guardiola in the box.

Keeping his nerve from 12 yards has become a happy habit for Villarreal loanee Unal:

Valladolid have put the pressure firmly on Celta in the battle to beat the drop. The latter host fellow strugglers Girona on Saturday, while Real Betis can take advantage of Alaves' slip by beating Valencia at home Sunday.