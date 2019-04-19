Image: LaMelo Ball Shows Off Enormous New Chest Tattoo

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball has an enormous new chest tattoo.

As seen in the following photo, Ball's ink features his jersey number, angel wings and a halo:

According to TMZ Sports, tattoo artist Herchell Carrasco said it took four hours to complete that phase of the tattoo, and there is still one hour of work left to do.

Last month, LaMelo's oldest brother, Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, covered up the Big Baller Brand tattoo on his arm. Per TMZ Sports, Carrasco did that tattoo as well, in which Lonzo changed the BBB logo to dice:

Lonzo's decision came after he cut ties with BBB co-founder Alan Foster. Ball told ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne that Foster "used his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself." It is alleged that $1.5 million of Ball's money is unaccounted for.

LaMelo returned to high school basketball for the 2018-19 season after a stint playing professionally in Lithuania and for the Junior Basketball Association, which was founded by his father, LaVar Ball.

Ball thrived at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. However, since his professional experience makes him ineligible to play college basketball, it is unclear where he will go next. LaVar said March 31 that LaMelo will "definitely" play professionally overseas in either Australia or China.