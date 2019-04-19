Report: Jarrell Miller Fails 2nd PED Test Before Anthony Joshua Bout

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Heavyweight boxer Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller has reportedly failed a second test for performance-enhancing substances.

On Friday, Dan Rafael of ESPN.com said Miller tested positive for HGH in a second failed VADA test. This comes after he already tested positive for the banned substance GW1516 from a urine sample that was collected on March 20, which Rafael noted "cost him a shot" at Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden on June 1.

The New York state commission already denied him his boxing license for the first one, and this positive test is reportedly from a different sample.

Miller said he did not knowingly take a banned substance after the first failed test.

Joshua is a sparkling 22-0 with 21 knockouts and was primed to make his American debut in the Madison Square Garden fight. The British star was also going to put his IBF, WBA super and WBO titles on the line.

Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times noted Joshua now has to find a new June 1 opponent, so he will at least remain on the card.

Pugmire called Michael Hunter the "front-runner" to replace Miller.

That would still represent a challenging bout for Joshua seeing how Hunter is 16-1 with 11 knockouts and coming off a November victory over Alexander Ustinov.

As for the positive tests from Miller, he was the one who accused Joshua of taking substances leading up to the fight. Peter Hanson of Sporting News noted Miller pointed to Joshua's added muscle as proof he was using the substances, although the latter said it was a "compliment."