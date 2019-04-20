Cardiff vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Cardiff City host Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday and will hope to cause an upset in the title hunt as they eye even a slim chance to make up ground in their own race against relegation.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently lead the standings by two points but have played one game more than second-place Manchester City, who face Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Saturday's early-kick-off.

The Reds travel to Cardiff one day after the Citizens have a chance to reclaim the Premier League summit, though the Bluebirds have their tails up after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 on Tuesday.

Neil Warnock's men are two points short of safety but have played one match more than those directly above them, making any kind of shock result against Liverpool a brilliant bonus.

The odds are slim, however, as Cardiff enter their penultimate home game of the season as 16-1 underdogs and their guests travel to the Welsh capital as dominant 1-5 favourites.

Date: Sunday, April 21

Time: 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Odds

Cardiff City: 16-1

Draw: 6-1

Liverpool: 1-5

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

Although the creeping spectre of City threatens to derail their Premier League title bid, Liverpool continue to do all they can in attempting to earn a major double and recently secured a 17th successive result without defeat.

Wednesday's 4-1 drubbing of UEFA Champions League quarter-final foes Porto rounded off a routine 6-1 result across both legs, not to mention proving the Reds aren't intimidated on the road.

The Estadio do Dragao will likely be a more difficult place from which to take points than Cardiff City Stadium, although Klopp said in his pre-match press conference that he was taking nothing for granted:

Cardiff counterpart Warnock has taken a less hopeful approach to his preparations and was honest in his assessment of the hosts' chances when speaking to BBC Sport's Dafydd Pritchard:

"I'd hate to concede five like we have done. I don't like my teams losing concentration like that. But when you look at the quality some of these teams have, they could've scored more on the day.

"We've just got to try and give a good account of ourselves for the fans that are going because it's a sell-out - and it probably could've sold out twice more.

"It's going to be a great day. I don't want it to be a lovely occasion but we still get battered."

The Anfield hosts rallied to another 4-1 win when they hosted Cardiff in October, but the team positioned 18th in the table may be liable to put up more of a fight now the threat of relegation is all the more real.

Neil Jones of Goal previewed Sunday's fixture and said Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would be fit to return at Cardiff, although only the former looked likely to start:

A team fighting for top-flight survival in the Premier League can be a scary prospect for any team, though a Liverpool side riding high on a wave of eight consecutive victories should have the power to withstand.

The scoring list in Porto was almost formed by fate. The forward trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino each boosted their confidence with goals, as did talisman Virgil van Dijk, via BT Sport (UK only):

Cardiff may have turned a corner following their timely win against 17th-place Brighton in midweek, having won two of their past five games and with survival still a possibility.

An extensive injury list comprising Sol Bamba and Callum Paterson could also come to haunt Cardiff, who may find themselves struggling to keep the floodgates shut when Liverpool travel to Wales.