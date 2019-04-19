Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Friday Tennis Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Friday Tennis Scores, Results, Updated ScheduleApril 19, 2019
Novak Djokovic tumbled out of the 2019 Monte Carlo Masters on Friday following a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 defeat to Daniil Medvedev in their quarter-final clash.
Elsewhere, Rafael Nadal survived an early scare to avoid a similar upset, beating Guido Pella 7-6(1), 6-3 to book his semi-final spot.
Medvedev, 23, carried over the momentum from Thursday's surprise win over sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and beat top-ranked Djokovic over three sets, building on his impressive recent form.
Pella started splendidly and raced into a 4-1 lead over Nadal in their last-eight encounter, but Monte Carlo's most prolific champion showed composure to respond in style and still secure a straight-sets victory.
Dusan Lajovic ended the run of Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego with a 6-4, 7-5 triumph that lasted a little less than two hours, with the Serb set to face Russian Medvedev in the last four.
Ninth seed Borna Coric and No. 13 Fabio Fognini face off in Friday's final matchup to decide who heads through to face Nadal in the penultimate stage of the competition.
Friday's Quarter-Final Results
Dusan Lajovic bt. Lorenzo Sonego: 6-4, 7-5
(10) Daniil Medvedev bt. (1) Novak Djokovic: 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
(2) Rafael Nadal bt. Guido Pella: 7-6(1), 6-3
(9) Borna Coric vs. (13) Fabio Fognini, 5:40 p.m. BST/12:40 p.m. ET
Saturday's Semi-Final Schedule
(10) Daniil Medvedev vs. Dusan Lajovic
(2) Rafael Nadal vs. (9) Borna Coric/(13) Fabio Fognini
Matches to start at 10 a.m. BST/5 a.m. ET
Djokovic Falls to Medvedev as Nadal Soars Into Semis
After opening his Masters with two near-flawless wins, Medvedev marked a second straight match bookended by wins at either end and clinched the greatest result of his budding career by besting the world No. 1.
Djokovic continued his drought in having failed to make it past a quarter-finals since the Australian Open, and Medvedev was well worth his win with resilient displays in the first and third sets, via Tennis TV:
Tennis TV @TennisTV
MEDVEDEV MAGIC IN MONTE-CARLO ✨ @DaniilMedwed upsets World No. 1 Djokovic 6-3 4-6 6-2 to move into the first Masters 1000 semi-final of his career! https://t.co/4EKjbvBXqw
The tournament's top seed just edged No. 10 Medvedev in aces four to three, per Pro Tennis Live, but he also recorded one more double fault than his opponent to balance the stats sheet.
Djokovic failed to produce his usual dominance against Medvedev's return and suffered breaks in his last three services, losing five of the final six games played as his foe was clinical in all aspects.
As impressive as Medvedev was on his return, broadcaster Ravi Ubha noted his confidence on his second serve that provided the other major key to his victory:
Ravi Ubha @raviubha
Medvedev won 62% of his second-serve points against Djokovic -- that's the highest tally against Djokovic this year. Since last year's French Open, only one other player has won more than 60% of their second serves against Djokovic -- Tsitsipas in Canada (68%).
Nadal got off to a disastrous start on his preferred surface and quickly slipped to a 4-1 deficit in the first set, suffering three breaks on the bounce after saving only two of the first five break points he faced.
But the Spaniard fought back heartily and won four games in succession to lead for the first time in the match, looking much more like his usual self following a quick flurry of success.
Pella refused to crack and led once more before eventually wilting 7-1 in the tiebreak, and tennis writer Jose Morgado was shocked the Argentinian had failed to pull away with a set lead:
José Morgado @josemorgado
Good lord, what a set of tennis. Nadal 7-6(1) in 1h22 (!!). Pella was *4-1 and *6-5 up. [getty] https://t.co/B8PdUQ6Jcb
Normality was restored in the second set as 11-time champion Nadal broke Pella at the first time of asking, saving four of his own break-points shortly after to lead 3-1.
Energy reserves must have been low for Pella after a draining opener, but the South American put up an admirable fight even at 5-1 down, battling back to within two games. However, his exit was confirmed after his first-return rate fell to 31 per cent in the second set, paying the price for wasting chances earlier on.
Whether it was confidence, stamina or simply Pella's formula unlocking Nadal's defence at the start, it was more clear in the second set that the king of clay was closer to his best:
Tennis TV @TennisTV
Simply incredible! 🤩 @RafaelNadal this is insane.... #RolexMCMasters https://t.co/JeaLbOQafS
Lajovic will hope to succeed where Serbian compatriot Djokovic could not in the next round, and a close-run win over Sonego was comfortable enough preparation.
Like Medvedev, the 28-year-old reached his first Masters 1000 semi-final by winning on Friday, and Lajovic expressed his satisfaction with the result, per journalist George Bellshaw:
George Bellshaw @BellshawGeorge
Lajovic: 'Right now it's a relief. I showed to myself I can do it. I'm extremely happy and satisfied with the way I've played this week. To be in the semi-finals of a Masters tournament it's a really big boost of confidence. I hope it's not the only one for the future.'
The pair have met only once before, and it's Medvedev who will take more confidence into their semi-final clash after beating Lajovic 6-2, 6-1 in the second round of last year's VTB Kremlin Cup.
