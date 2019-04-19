Jordan Brand Classic 2019: Rosters, Live-Stream Schedule and Preview

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

The 18th annual Jordan Classic will be held in a new venue Saturday, with many of the nation's top high school seniors descending on T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with an opportunity to show off their skills and abilities

This year's All-Star game will get underway at 8 p.m. ET, and the event will be live streamed on Twitter at Jumpman23.

The two teams competing are listed designated Home and Away.

Away Team

Name, Pos, Hgt, Wgt, High School (School Location), College

Keion Brooks, CF, 6'7", 205, LaLumiere (LaPorte, IN), Undecided

D.J. Jeffries, CF, 6'7", 210, Olive Branch (Olive Branch, MS), Memphis

Jalen Lecque, CG, 6'3", 190, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH), N.C. State

Tre Mann, PG, 6'3", 185, The Villages (Gainesville, FL), Florida

Nico Mannion, PG, 6'3", 180, Pinnacle (Scottsdale, AZ), Arizona

Tyrese Maxey, WG, 6'2", 185, South Garland (Dallas, TX), Kentucky

Jaden McDaniels, PF, 6'10", 190, Federal Way (Federal Way, WA), Undecided

Cassius Stanley, WG, 6'4", 185, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA), Undecided

Isaiah Stewart, PF/C, 6'9", 245, LaLumiere (LaPorte, IN), Washington

Trendon Watford, CF, 6'8", 210, Mountain Brook (Mountain Brook, AL), Undecided

Kahlil Whitney, WF, 6'6", 200, Roselle Catholic (Roselle, NJ), Kentucky

Samuel Williamson, WF, 6'7", 195, Rockwall (Rockwall, TX), Louisville

James Wiseman, C/PF, 7'0", 230, East (Memphis, TN), Memphis

Home Team

Name, Pos, Hgt, Wgt, High School (School Location), College

Cole Anthony, PG, 6'2", 185, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA), Undecided

Armando Bacot, C/PF, 6'10", 240, IMG (Bradenton, FL), North Carolina

Vernon Carey Jr., C/PF, 6'10", 275, University School (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), Duke

Anthony Edwards, WG, 6'4", 205, Holy Spirit (Atlanta, GA), Georgia

Rejean "Boogie" Ellis CG 6'1", 170 Mission Bay (San Diego, CA) Duke

Alonzo Gaffney, CF, 6'8", 190, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH), Ohio State

Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF, 6'9", 230, Center Grove (Greenwood, IN), Indiana

Wendell Moore, WG, 6'5", 210, Cox Mill (Concord, NC), Duke

Jahmius Ramsey, WG, 6'3", 190, Duncanville (Duncanville, TX), Texas Tech

Chris "C.J." Walker, CF, 6'8", 200, Oak Ridge (Orlando, FL), Oregon

Mark "Rocket" Watts, CG, 6'2", 175, Spire Academy (Geneva, OH), Michigan State

Romeo Weems, WF, 6'6", 225, South Haven (South Haven, MI), DePaul

Patrick Williams, WF, 6'7", 215, West Charlotte (Charlotte, NC), Florida State

Top Stars

C James Wiseman

James Wiseman is a game-changing center who checks in at 7'0" and 230 pounds, and he is ESPN.com's No. 1 recruit in the nation.

This left-handed superstar has an extremely long reach (wingspan of 7'4 ½") and excellent skill around the rim and on the defensive side of the ball.

Despite this, he needs to work on his jump shot, which is not a strength.

PG Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony is the son of former NBA star Greg Anthony, and he is the nation's No. 2 recruit on ESPN.com's rankings.

He plays with an attacking style, and ESPN.com's scouting report says he has a "killer instinct." Anthony can shoot three-pointers, has a mid-range game and also take the ball to the hole.

There is little doubt about his skill level and ability to take over a game, but as a point guard, he has to do a better job of distributing the ball and getting his teammates more involved.

Anthony has received scholarship offers from Georgetown, Miami (FL), North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon and Wake Forest, per ESPN.com, but he is undecided.

C Vernon Carey Jr.

The 6'10", 275-pound Vernon Carey Jr. is on his way to Duke next season, and like Wiseman, he is another skilled left-handed pivot.

Carey is more of a wide-bodied player who can overpower opponents, but he will surprise opponents because he has an excellent outside shooting touch that extends all the way out to the arc.

While Carey has wonderful skills and looks like he is going to be a mismatch on the offensive end, there are questions about his energy level and how high his motor runs.

As long as he makes sure his feet are moving, he should be a spectacular player as he progresses in his career.

WG Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards is a 6'4", 205-pound shooting guard who will enroll at Georgia in the fall, and he is ESPN.com's fifth-rated recruit in the nation.

Edwards is much stronger than nearly all of those he competes against, and that means he can always find a way to make plays after contact. However, he is a lot more than a bully on the court.

The Georgia-bound shooting guard handles the ball well, can be a dynamic passer and shows excellent poise under pressure. He already has a man's body and can dominate the competition, and while others catch up in that area, he also has the basketball intelligence to advance his game to an even further level.

Scouting report information courtesy of ESPN.com.