Jordan Brand Classic 2019: Rosters, Live-Stream Schedule and Preview

Jordan Brand Classic 2019: Rosters, Live-Stream Schedule and PreviewApril 19, 2019
The 18th annual Jordan Classic will be held in a new venue Saturday, with many of the nation's top high school seniors descending on T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with an opportunity to show off their skills and abilities
This year's All-Star game will get underway at 8 p.m. ET, and the event will be live streamed on Twitter at Jumpman23.
The two teams competing are listed designated Home and Away.
Away Team
Name, Pos, Hgt, Wgt, High School (School Location), College
Keion Brooks, CF, 6'7", 205, LaLumiere (LaPorte, IN), Undecided
D.J. Jeffries, CF, 6'7", 210, Olive Branch (Olive Branch, MS), Memphis
Jalen Lecque, CG, 6'3", 190, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH), N.C. State
Tre Mann, PG, 6'3", 185, The Villages (Gainesville, FL), Florida
Nico Mannion, PG, 6'3", 180, Pinnacle (Scottsdale, AZ), Arizona
Tyrese Maxey, WG, 6'2", 185, South Garland (Dallas, TX), Kentucky
Jaden McDaniels, PF, 6'10", 190, Federal Way (Federal Way, WA), Undecided
Cassius Stanley, WG, 6'4", 185, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA), Undecided
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C, 6'9", 245, LaLumiere (LaPorte, IN), Washington
Trendon Watford, CF, 6'8", 210, Mountain Brook (Mountain Brook, AL), Undecided
Kahlil Whitney, WF, 6'6", 200, Roselle Catholic (Roselle, NJ), Kentucky
Samuel Williamson, WF, 6'7", 195, Rockwall (Rockwall, TX), Louisville
James Wiseman, C/PF, 7'0", 230, East (Memphis, TN), Memphis
Home Team
Name, Pos, Hgt, Wgt, High School (School Location), College
Cole Anthony, PG, 6'2", 185, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA), Undecided
Armando Bacot, C/PF, 6'10", 240, IMG (Bradenton, FL), North Carolina
Vernon Carey Jr., C/PF, 6'10", 275, University School (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), Duke
Anthony Edwards, WG, 6'4", 205, Holy Spirit (Atlanta, GA), Georgia
Rejean "Boogie" Ellis CG 6'1", 170 Mission Bay (San Diego, CA) Duke
Alonzo Gaffney, CF, 6'8", 190, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH), Ohio State
Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF, 6'9", 230, Center Grove (Greenwood, IN), Indiana
Wendell Moore, WG, 6'5", 210, Cox Mill (Concord, NC), Duke
Jahmius Ramsey, WG, 6'3", 190, Duncanville (Duncanville, TX), Texas Tech
Chris "C.J." Walker, CF, 6'8", 200, Oak Ridge (Orlando, FL), Oregon
Mark "Rocket" Watts, CG, 6'2", 175, Spire Academy (Geneva, OH), Michigan State
Romeo Weems, WF, 6'6", 225, South Haven (South Haven, MI), DePaul
Patrick Williams, WF, 6'7", 215, West Charlotte (Charlotte, NC), Florida State
Top Stars
C James Wiseman
James Wiseman is a game-changing center who checks in at 7'0" and 230 pounds, and he is ESPN.com's No. 1 recruit in the nation.
This left-handed superstar has an extremely long reach (wingspan of 7'4 ½") and excellent skill around the rim and on the defensive side of the ball.
Despite this, he needs to work on his jump shot, which is not a strength.
PG Cole Anthony
Cole Anthony is the son of former NBA star Greg Anthony, and he is the nation's No. 2 recruit on ESPN.com's rankings.
He plays with an attacking style, and ESPN.com's scouting report says he has a "killer instinct." Anthony can shoot three-pointers, has a mid-range game and also take the ball to the hole.
There is little doubt about his skill level and ability to take over a game, but as a point guard, he has to do a better job of distributing the ball and getting his teammates more involved.
Anthony has received scholarship offers from Georgetown, Miami (FL), North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon and Wake Forest, per ESPN.com, but he is undecided.
C Vernon Carey Jr.
The 6'10", 275-pound Vernon Carey Jr. is on his way to Duke next season, and like Wiseman, he is another skilled left-handed pivot.
Carey is more of a wide-bodied player who can overpower opponents, but he will surprise opponents because he has an excellent outside shooting touch that extends all the way out to the arc.
While Carey has wonderful skills and looks like he is going to be a mismatch on the offensive end, there are questions about his energy level and how high his motor runs.
As long as he makes sure his feet are moving, he should be a spectacular player as he progresses in his career.
WG Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards is a 6'4", 205-pound shooting guard who will enroll at Georgia in the fall, and he is ESPN.com's fifth-rated recruit in the nation.
Edwards is much stronger than nearly all of those he competes against, and that means he can always find a way to make plays after contact. However, he is a lot more than a bully on the court.
The Georgia-bound shooting guard handles the ball well, can be a dynamic passer and shows excellent poise under pressure. He already has a man's body and can dominate the competition, and while others catch up in that area, he also has the basketball intelligence to advance his game to an even further level.
Scouting report information courtesy of ESPN.com.
