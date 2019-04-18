UFC Fighter Dan Ige Gave Blood to Stranger Thinking She Was USADA Collector

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

When a blood collector arrived at UFC featherweight Dan Ige's home on Thursday morning, he assumed she was there to collect his sample for the random, year-round drug testing program he is subject to through the United States Ant-Doping Agency (USADA).

Turns out, the blood collector was not from the USADA.

"I was half asleep and just went through with it," Ige said, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto. "She took my blood, and after she was like, 'What's your name?' I told her my name, and she goes, 'Oh, you're not John?' I'm like, 'What the f--k? No, I'm not John.'

"The crazy thing was she walked out of my house with my blood."

Ige now wants to have his blood sample returned to him, as he's rightfully uncomfortable with the thought of his blood "just floating out there."

Later on Thursday, the 27-year-old chatted with FloCombat's James Lynch and said he'd just taken out his anger "on some weights" during a training session. Ige then walked through exactly what happened:

"So, 6:30 a.m., typical wakeup call from USADA. Hear my doorbell ringing maybe six or eight times. ... Open the door, and these people are like, 'Hey, we're here to take your blood.' So, I didn't think twice. ... I let 'em in, and sometimes we do our paperwork before, sometimes we do it after. They just said, 'OK, are you ready to give blood?' ... And they took a good amount of blood.

"The lady, she took maybe three or four pretty big vials. I was like, 'Hey, that's kind of a lot of blood for a test.' They were like, 'Oh, you know, this is for your labs.'"

A red flag popped up when the collector said there was no paperwork to be done because "it's all digital," but Ige didn't yet put two-and-two together until the woman was surprised to hear when she wasn't at "John's" house.

Ige told Okamoto he found a neighbor named John, who said "he was scheduled to submit blood work with a private lab on Thursday, and that the collector actually visited him following her mistake."

Still, Ige was concerned about the collector keeping his sample.

"I don't want to get cloned or end up at a crime scene somewhere," Ige added to Lynch. "... I am trying to figure out who took my blood because it's kinda crazy. There's people in need who could actually use my blood, but I just gave it away for nothing."

Ige also admitted to Lynch that, in hindsight, perhaps he should have asked for her credentials. He presumably will during future random drug tests.

The 145-pound fighter holds an 11-2-0 career record. His last loss in the octagon came to Julio Arce in UFC 220 on Jan. 20, 2018.