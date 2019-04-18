Game of Zones Season 6, Episode 2: Dame Drops Some Bars on the Warriors

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 18, 2019

In the latest installment of Game of Zones, MarShon Brooks is in search of a new house after the Suns trade for the wrong Brooks. 

Meanwhile, CJ McCollum writes a letter to Jennifer assuring her of his efforts to prevail in battle, and Damian Lillard drops some bars on DeMarcus Cousins. 

