Video: Watch Conor McGregor Arrest Footage from March Cell Phone Incident

John Locher/Associated Press

TMZ Sports obtained footage of Conor McGregor's arrest in March after he smashed the cell phone of a fan who tried to take his picture.

In the video, McGregor exits his home and is handcuffed before entering an awaiting police car:

According to CNN's Amir Vera, McGregor was exiting the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel when the fan tried to snap a photo. The former UFC champion allegedly responded by knocking the phone away and stepping on it multiple times. Authorities charged him with felony strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief.

TMZ Sports shared surveillance footage of the incident, which appears to corroborate the claims against McGregor:

Prosecutors amended the charges against him to robbery by sudden snatching, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor criminal mischief. His attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf at a court appearance last week.

McGregor received community service and was forced to complete an anger management program after pleading guilty in July 2018 to disorderly conduct. The charge stemmed from his attack on a bus carrying fighters at Barclays Center for UFC 223 media day.

The New York Times' Tariq Panja reported in March that McGregor is the subject of a sexual assault investigation in Ireland. Per Panja, authorities questioned him in January and subsequently released him. Prosecutors have yet to file charges.