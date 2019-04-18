IPL Results 2019: Top Run-Scorers, Revised Points Table and Fixtures

-/Getty Images

Mumbai Indians leapfrogged Delhi Capitals and moved up to second in the Indian Premier League after they beat their hosts by 40 runs on Thursday following another late batting surge from the Pandya brothers.

Siblings Hardik, 25, and Krunal, 28, came up with a combined 69 runs between them late in the order to bolster Mumbai's lead after they elected to bat first.

Kieron Pollard faced only three balls and was again an unusual absentee for the visiting team at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi, though Mumbai's impressive bowling corps were deserving of their credit.

Only four Delhi batsmen managed to record runs in the double digits, though Kagiso Rabada took two wickets to bring his total up to 19 for the season and improve his lead in the race for the Purple Cap.

IPL 2019 Standings (Games Played, Points, Net Run Rate)

1. Chennai Super Kings: 9, 14, +0.101

2. Mumbai Indians: 9, 10, +0.442

3. Delhi Capitals: 9, 10, +0.146



4. Kings XI Punjab: 9, 10, -0.015

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 8, 8, +0.549

6. Kolkata Knight Riders: 8, 8, +0.350

7. Rajasthan Royals: 8, 4, -0.589

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 8, 2, -1.114

Most Runs

1. David Warner (SRH) 450

2. Lokesh Rahul (KXIP) 387

3. Jonny Bairstow (SRH) 365

4. Chris Gayle (KXIP) 352

5. Quinton de Kock (MI) 313

Upcoming Fixtures

Friday, April 19

KKR vs. RCB, 3:30 p.m. BST/10:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 20

RR vs. MI, 11:30 a.m. BST/6:30 a.m. ET

DC vs. KXP, 3:30 p.m. BST/10:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 21

SRH vs. KKR, 11:30 a.m. BST/6:30 a.m. ET

RCB vs. CSK, 3:30 p.m. BST/10:30 a.m. ET

Mumbai Indians (168/5) bt. Delhi Capitals (128/9) by 40 runs

Mumbai made the most of Chennai's loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday and moved within two points of the Indian Premier League leaders after a confident win in foreign territory.

Quinton de Kock (35) showed promise alongside Rohit Sharma (30) in Mumbai's opening pair and recorded 65 runs between them, but there were signs of uncertainty after a not-so-encouraging middle order.

Hardik and Krunal Pandya helped see to it that the Indians ended their innings with more pep in their step, and Cricbuzz's panel discussed the intimidating effect the younger brother is having on enemy bowlers:

De Kock's tally of 35 runs took him up to 313 for the season and fifth in the Orange Cap stakes. He spoke to ESPN Cricinfo after the result and suggested there's still work to do despite his side moving up to second:

"After the first over, we knew it was slow and sticky. We just needed to rotate the strike, and to keep some wickets in hand for the end. It was not really a wicket where you can walk in and play shots from ball one. I think we are slowly but surely starting to find some rhythm. We are getting to know what our strengths are as a team. (how to keep wicket) Horrible [laughs]. Just something that we are not used to."

Suryakumar Yadav also helped their total with 26 runs, but Rabada removed him and Hardik from the running to limit what could have been an even bigger chase.

The younger Pandya sibling has been a revitalising force for Mumbai in his fifth IPL season, and his late-order helpings have been prolific so far this season:

Delhi struggled to get off the ground in any meaningful way in their innings, though Rahul Chahar's three wickets for Mumbai were another factor in their chase attempt falling well short, per sportswriter Amol Karhadkar:

Jasprit Bumrah took another two wickets, while Lasith Malinga and the Pandya siblings were also each responsible for one wicket apiece.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore pick back up the Indian Premier League schedule on Friday as sixth meets eighth in an early battle to hit back from a disappointing start to 2019.