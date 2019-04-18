Report: Neymar Ready to Return from Foot Injury for PSG vs. Monaco

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2019

PSG's Neymar celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Guingamp at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler/Associated Press

Neymar has reportedly confirmed he is ready to make his return for Paris Saint-Germain when they take on Monaco on Sunday. 

Football writer Jeremy Smith relayed RMC Sport's report:

The Brazilian has been out of action since January 23 with a broken metatarsal.

The Parisians will be eager to have their star back after three months out, particularly in light of their recent form.

PSG are 13 points clear in Ligue 1, but they've missed three chances to seal the title in recent weeks:

It would have been easy to write off the 2-2 draw with Strasbourg as a blip, but to have followed it up with shock defeats at the hands of Lille and Nantes will be a concern for PSG.

Although the title should still be comfortably within their grasp, Neymar's return would provide a timely boost to help them turn around their recent struggles.

The 27-year-old bagged 20 goals and 11 assists in 23 appearances prior to his injury, and if he can resume that form in the weeks to come he can help PSG finish the season strongly.

