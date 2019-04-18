Rivaldo: Neymar 'Made a Mistake' Leaving Barcelona to Join PSG

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barcelona and Brazil legend Rivaldo believes his compatriot Neymar made a mistake by leaving the Camp Nou to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

Per Onda Cero (h/t Football Espana), the 46-year-old said he would like to see Neymar back in Spain, even if it is at Real Madrid:

"Neymar made a mistake to leave, he must realise this. I would like to see him return to Barcelona and if not to the Camp Nou, for the good of Spanish football I would want to see Real Madrid try to sign him."

PSG paid a world-record £200 million fee to sign Neymar following his hugely successful four-year spell at Barca.

Since moving to the French giants, the 27-year-old has netted 32 goals and provided 19 assists in 33 Ligue 1 appearances, and he is on the verge of winning a second French title in as many years.

However, his career has arguably stalled at the Parc des Princes as PSG have failed to get past the UEFA Champions League last 16 in either season he has been at the club.

Neymar was supposed to be the player who finally turned PSG into genuine Champions League contenders, but it has not worked out like that yet.

Barca, meanwhile, are into the semi-finals of Europe's elite tournament this season and are favourites to go all the way:

Almost since the moment the Brazil international left the Camp Nou he has been linked with a move back, and Real are also rumoured to be interested in signing him this summer, according to Daniel Matthews of MailOnline.

Neymar's PSG contract runs to 2022, so only a monumental offer will persuade them to sell him this summer.

But if he stays in Paris next season and PSG again fail to make good on their enormous potential, a return to Spain may become a more likely prospect.