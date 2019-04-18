2019 NFL Draft Rumors: QB Will Grier Scouted by Giants, Panthers

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier has been scouted by the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers in the lead-up to the 2019 NFL draft, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

La Canfora noted that both teams have "spent a lot of time" on the ex-Mountaineers star, with the Giants attending his pro day

Grier started his college career at the University of Florida but decided to transfer to WVU after he received a one-year suspension for violating the NCAA's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The former 247sports 4-star recruit was prolific in his two seasons with the Mountaineers. He completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,864 yards, 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 games as a senior, earning him a fourth-place finish in the 2018 Heisman Trophy voting.

He set a West Virginia school record by throwing for 300-plus yards in 19 of his 22 career appearances.

While Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins are the clear-cut top passing prospects in this year's draft class, Grier appears to be in the second tier of signal-callers. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in March that Grier is viewed as a "riser" after he "put on a show" for NFL teams at his pro day:

Even though 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton remains the face of the Panthers franchise, Carolina would be a dream landing spot for the Charlotte native.

"If the Panthers draft him, I will drive him there," Chad Grier, Will's father, told ESPN.com's David Newton in an interview looking ahead to the NFL draft, which takes place April 25-27. "That would be incredible. From Day 1, we've been Panthers people."

Carolina's top picks fall at Nos. 16 and 47. ESPN's Newton reported the Panthers are unlikely to take a quarterback in the first round, even with their three-time Pro Bowl passer recovering from shoulder surgery.

Schefter noted that Grier was set to meet with at least 10 teams during the pre-draft process, so there is plenty of interest in the quarterback around the league.