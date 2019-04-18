2019 NFL Draft Rumors: QB Will Grier Scouted by Giants, Panthers

2019 NFL Draft Rumors: QB Will Grier Scouted by Giants, PanthersApril 18, 2019
Former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier has been scouted by the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers in the lead-up to the 2019 NFL draft, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
La Canfora noted that both teams have "spent a lot of time" on the ex-Mountaineers star, with the Giants attending his pro day
Grier started his college career at the University of Florida but decided to transfer to WVU after he received a one-year suspension for violating the NCAA's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
The former 247sports 4-star recruit was prolific in his two seasons with the Mountaineers. He completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,864 yards, 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 games as a senior, earning him a fourth-place finish in the 2018 Heisman Trophy voting.
PFF Draft @PFF_College
After his STELLAR pro day, Will Grier is climbing up draft boards. 👀 https://t.co/XxhTMEVNAu
He set a West Virginia school record by throwing for 300-plus yards in 19 of his 22 career appearances.
While Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins are the clear-cut top passing prospects in this year's draft class, Grier appears to be in the second tier of signal-callers. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in March that Grier is viewed as a "riser" after he "put on a show" for NFL teams at his pro day:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
One NFL scout in Morgantown, W.V., just texted that QB Will Grier “put on a show” for NFL Teams in attendance and predicted he’s “a riser.” The WVU QB is expected to meet with at least 10 teams before the draft, including the Giants, Redskins, Chargers, Pats and Saints.
Even though 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton remains the face of the Panthers franchise, Carolina would be a dream landing spot for the Charlotte native.
"If the Panthers draft him, I will drive him there," Chad Grier, Will's father, told ESPN.com's David Newton in an interview looking ahead to the NFL draft, which takes place April 25-27. "That would be incredible. From Day 1, we've been Panthers people."
Carolina's top picks fall at Nos. 16 and 47. ESPN's Newton reported the Panthers are unlikely to take a quarterback in the first round, even with their three-time Pro Bowl passer recovering from shoulder surgery.
Schefter noted that Grier was set to meet with at least 10 teams during the pre-draft process, so there is plenty of interest in the quarterback around the league.
Complete 2019 NFL Schedule Released 📆