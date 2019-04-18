2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Rashan Gary's Injury History Concerning 'Some Teams'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary has long had the profile of a potential top-10 pick in the 2019 NFL draft, but teams reportedly may have some reservations.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, NFL teams have "medical red flags" on Gary, which could lead to him going a "little lower" in the first round than most have projected thus far.

Gary was limited to nine games during his junior season in 2018 with a shoulder injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.