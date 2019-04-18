2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Rashan Gary's Injury History Concerning 'Some Teams'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 03: Defensive lineman Rashan Gary of Michigan works out during day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary has long had the profile of a potential top-10 pick in the 2019 NFL draft, but teams reportedly may have some reservations.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, NFL teams have "medical red flags" on Gary, which could lead to him going a "little lower" in the first round than most have projected thus far.

Gary was limited to nine games during his junior season in 2018 with a shoulder injury.

