Patriots Rumors: NE Has 'Taken a Shine' to Daniel Jones Ahead of 2019 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots reportedly may be targeting the heir apparent to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady in the 2019 NFL draft.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Pats have "taken a shine" to Duke quarterback Daniel Jones. La Canfora threw out the possibility of the Patriots using the No. 32 overall pick in the first round on Jones or possibly trading up to select him.

