Patriots Rumors: NE Has 'Taken a Shine' to Daniel Jones Ahead of 2019 NFL Draft

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2019

Quarterback Daniel Jones passes the ball during Duke's football Pro Day in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly may be targeting the heir apparent to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady in the 2019 NFL draft.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Pats have "taken a shine" to Duke quarterback Daniel Jones. La Canfora threw out the possibility of the Patriots using the No. 32 overall pick in the first round on Jones or possibly trading up to select him.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Which Teams Were Given the Most Unfair Schedules?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Which Teams Were Given the Most Unfair Schedules?

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Win-Loss Predictions for Every Team After Schedule Release

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Win-Loss Predictions for Every Team After Schedule Release

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    DT Gives First Look at Himself in Pats Uniform on IG

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    DT Gives First Look at Himself in Pats Uniform on IG

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Odds Released for Every Week 1 Game 💰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Odds Released for Every Week 1 Game 💰

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report