Re-Drafting the 2018 NFL Draft

0 of 32

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Hindsight and "what if?" scenarios are prominent factors of the NFL draft process.

Looking back at the 2018 NFL draft with the benefit of hindsight, it is safe to say if a re-draft happened, things would unfold dramatically differently.

Maybe not at the top: The Cleveland Browns would likely still take Baker Mayfield. But prospects who fell out of the first round and went on to play well would go in the opening round if it happened again. Prospects who didn't match expectations would fall out.

In the following re-draft, let's look at how NFL teams might approach the 2018 class using the final order after trades and a need- and value-based approach now that the class has had a year to put a resume on paper.