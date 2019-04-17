Video: Cardinals Drop 2019 Hype Tape Without Josh Rosen Amid Kyler Murray Rumors

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals announced their 2019 NFL schedule Wednesday with a highlight video featuring some of the most prominent players on the roster. However, the noteworthy part of the clip is who is missing:

As Adam Schefter of ESPN noted, there is no quarterback in the video.

Last year's first-round pick Josh Rosen wasn't featured, which isn't a great sign for his future with the team. In most situations, an organization would prominently market a franchise quarterback who started 13 games as a rookie, but the probability remains high that the team will go in a different direction in 2019.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Cardinals are "all-in" on selecting Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

The video doesn't confirm this rumor, though it does suggest the Cards at the very least don't think of Rosen as one of their key players going into next season.