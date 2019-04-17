Super Bowl 54 Odds: Patriots, Chiefs Favored After 2019 NFL Schedule Release

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The NFL released each team's schedule for the 2019 regular season on Wednesday night, and predictions are already running rampant.

Among them, very early Super Bowl LIV odds:

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots being co-favorites at +600 (bet $100 to win $600) is particularly interesting given how the two went at it in 2018. The Patriots kept the Chiefs out of Super Bowl LIII by winning the AFC Championship Game 37-31 in very dramatic, overtime fashion.

New England then went on to win the Super Bowl 13-3 over the Los Angeles Rams.

