Video: Rob Gronkowski Dents Patriots' Super Bowl Trophy Using It as Baseball Bat

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski may be gone, but the former New England Patriots tight end left behind a memento for the team.

The Patriots shared a video Wednesday that details how Gronkowski is responsible for a dent in their most recent Vince Lombardi Trophy following their Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Boston Red Sox welcomed the Pats to Fenway Park ahead of their home opener April 9 against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gronk clearly caught Opening Day fever as he used the Lombardi Trophy like a baseball bat, bunting a pitch from Julian Edelman.

Considering what the Washington Capitals subjected the Stanley Cup to after their championship last season, Gronk's infraction is pretty tame.

Luckily for the Patriots and the NFL, he didn't use the trophy for one last "Gronk Spike" celebration.