Video: Rob Gronkowski Dents Patriots' Super Bowl Trophy Using It as Baseball Bat

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 09: Former New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski raises the Lombardi Trophy over his head before the Red Sox home opening game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on April 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski may be gone, but the former New England Patriots tight end left behind a memento for the team. 

The Patriots shared a video Wednesday that details how Gronkowski is responsible for a dent in their most recent Vince Lombardi Trophy following their Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Boston Red Sox welcomed the Pats to Fenway Park ahead of their home opener April 9 against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gronk clearly caught Opening Day fever as he used the Lombardi Trophy like a baseball bat, bunting a pitch from Julian Edelman.

Considering what the Washington Capitals subjected the Stanley Cup to after their championship last season, Gronk's infraction is pretty tame.

Luckily for the Patriots and the NFL, he didn't use the trophy for one last "Gronk Spike" celebration.

Related

    Jets’ Patriots Focus Curiously Contrasts with the NE Mindset

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Jets’ Patriots Focus Curiously Contrasts with the NE Mindset

    Robby Sabo
    via Elite Sports NY

    Watch Belichick, Pats Get Huge Ovation at Celtics Game

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Watch Belichick, Pats Get Huge Ovation at Celtics Game

    Chris Grenham
    via NESN.com

    Wilson: Seahawks Have 'SB to Win' After Signing Contract

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Wilson: Seahawks Have 'SB to Win' After Signing Contract

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    AAF Files for Bankruptcy, Owes Over $9M

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AAF Files for Bankruptcy, Owes Over $9M

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report