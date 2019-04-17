Kyrie Irving Drops 37 Points as Celtics Storm Back, Beat Pacers to Take 2-0 Lead

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are in full control of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers following Wednesday's 99-91 victory in Game 2 at TD Garden.

The fourth-seeded Celtics defended home court and now lead 2-0, while the fifth-seeded Pacers will look for answers as the series heads to Indiana for the next two games.

Jayson Tatum (26 points) drilled a go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute and assisted on a Gordon Hayward basket on Boston's ensuing possession to help his team overcome a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter. It was Kyrie Irving who was the driving force in the comeback, though, and he finished with 37 points, seven assists, six rebounds and six made three-pointers.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 for Indiana, but the visitors managed a mere 12 points in the fourth quarter and collapsed on the offensive end.

What's Next?

The series shifts to Indiana for Friday's Game 3 and Sunday's Game 4.

