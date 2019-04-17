IPL 2019: Leading Run-Scorers, Highest Wicket-Takers and More T20 Stats

Mahesh Kumar A./Associated Press

Chennai Super Kings' (132-5) win streak in the Indian Premier League came to an abrupt end on Wednesday, as Sunrisers Hyderabad (137-4) beat the league leaders convincingly by six wickets (with 19 balls remaining).

Super Kings' batsmen fell flat on a tricky wicket, and Hyderabad's attack, led by David Warner, easily completed the chase.

The updated IPL standings and complete stats can be found on the league's official website. Here are the top run-scorers after Wednesday's action:

1. David Warner, Sunrisers, 450

2. KL Rahul, Kings XI, 387

3. Jonny Bairstow, Sunrisers, 365

4. Chris Gayle, Kings XI, 352

5. Andre Russell, Knight Riders, 312

The top wicket-takers:

1. Kagiso Rabada, Capitals, 17

2. Imran Tahir, Super Kings, 15

3. Yuzvendra Chahal, Royal Challengers, 13

4. Mohammed Shami, Kings XI, 12

5. Deepak Chahar, Super Kings, 11

Ravichandran Ashwin, Kings XI, 11

Chris Morris, Capitals, 11

Chennai's four-match win streak was bound to come to an end at some point, but the manner in which the visitors crumbled during their innings on Wednesday was stunning, to say the least.

They got a decent start from openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson, who combined for 76, but the bats went quiet in the middle overs and they were never able to increase the pace toward the end of their innings.

Sunrisers' bowlers deserve a ton of credit for limiting big shots, even if they didn't take all that many wickets. Rashid Khan was the standout, giving up just 17 runs in four overs and taking two wickets as part of an over for the ages:

No Sunrisers bowler gave up more than 33 runs, and only Shahbaz Nadeem finished with an economy rate in the double digits.

The target of 133 was meager, but on a wicket that had greatly favoured the bowlers in the first innings, there were still questions about Hyderabad's ability to complete the chase. Warner scored yet another half-century to put his side on the right track, however, and made some team history in the process:

Fellow opener Jonny Bairstow was less explosive with the bat, but he also crossed the half-century mark as part of a solid, patient knock. Sunrisers were never troubled, completing the chase with plenty of balls to spare. A massive six from Bairstow was a fitting end to the contest.