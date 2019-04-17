Michael Phelps Hopes Tiger Woods Catches Jack Nicklaus After 2019 Masters Win

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Michael Phelps' support for Tiger Woods during the 2019 Masters was just the beginning of his encouragement of what he hopes the legendary golfer can still accomplish.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Phelps wants to see Woods at least equal Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 career major titles.

"I hope he gets to 18," Phelps said. "I'll say that."

As Woods was climbing up the leaderboard Sunday at Augusta, Phelps' presence in the crowd became a talking point because he seemed to be just as locked in as the golfer:

Woods prevailed at the Masters with a score of 13-under par, one shot ahead of three players. It marked his 15th career win in a major tournament and first since the 2008 U.S. Open.

Even at 43 years old, Woods would seem to have a great shot at tying Nicklaus' record. He's finished in the top six in each of the previous three majors, dating back to the 2018 British Open.

The PGA Championship, which starts May 16, will be Woods' next major hurdle. He finished second in the event last year in his best showing there since 2009.