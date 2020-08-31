Report: Mike Minor Traded to Athletics from Rangers for 2 Players to Be Named

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Texas Rangers are looking to the future after reportedly dealing All-Star pitcher Mike Minor to the Oakland Athletics ahead of Monday's deadline.



Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the news, noting the Rangers will receive two players to be named later.

This season has been a disappointment for Minor coming off the best year of his career. He currently has a 5.60 ERA with almost as many hits allowed (35) as innings pitched (35.1).

The A's, who have the third-best record in baseball at 22-12 but only hold a 2.5-game lead over the Houston Astros in the AL West, will be hoping a change of scenery gets Minor back to the form he showed in 2019. The southpaw finished eighth in American League Cy Young voting with a 3.59 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 208.1 innings.

Minor was having a terrific career renaissance since a torn labrum caused him to miss two full seasons in 2015 and 2016. The southpaw came back as a reliever with the Kansas City Royals in 2017 and posted a 2.55 ERA with 88 strikeouts in 77.2 innings.

Despite not starting a game for three seasons, the Rangers saw enough from Minor to sign him to a three-year deal worth $28 million in December 2017. His return to the rotation was met with some initial difficulties in 2018 but he bounced back with a strong last season.

Minor isn't a long-term investment for the Oakland, as he will be eligible for free agency this offseason.